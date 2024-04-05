Impaired Driving Suspected After Single Vehicle Drives Into Ditch at Leonardtown Dunkin Donuts

On Thursday, April 4, 2024, at approximately 8:04 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts located 22841 Washington Street in Leonardtown, for a motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

911 callers reported a female drove into the ditch between the Dunkin Donuts parking lot and nearby residences, with the driver attempting to remove the vehicle with it possibly smoking.

Additional callers reported the woman had exited the car multiple times and was stumbling on foot to and from the vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a single vehicle in the ditch with one occupant.

Medical personnel remained on the scene for over 25 minutes consulting with the driver before transporting her to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating. Impaired driving is suspected and updates will be provided when charges are filed.

