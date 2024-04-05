Deputies in Calvert County Arrest 5 People for Theft at Ulta in Prince Frederick

On April 4, 2024, at approximately 4:37 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to Ulta Beauty located at 845 Solomons Island Road N. in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft that had just occurred.

Preliminary investigation revealed two males and one female entered the store and placed numerous colognes and perfumes into bags and fled the store. Store employees advised the suspects stole approximately $10,000 worth of merchandise. After fleeing the store, witnesses observed all three suspects enter a gray Mercury Montego that fled northbound on Rt. 4.

Deputy MacWilliams located the suspect vehicle traveling northbound on Rt. 4 turning onto Rt. 2 and initiated a traffic stop in the area of Pushaw Station Road in Sunderland.

During the traffic stop, five occupants were located in the suspect vehicle along with numerous bags of perfumes and colognes in plain view.

The total value of the stolen items was approximately $7,694 dollars.

All five suspects, Yeiner Jose Rodriguez Barcelo, 27 of Bronx, NY, Yoncar Alberto Rainoso, 21 of Manhattan, NY, Estefani Andrea Urbano-Zapata, 21 of no fixed address, Raimil Marquez Jimenez, 25 of Washington DC, and Adony Josue Carana, 27 of Manhattan NY, were placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Theft: $1,500 to Under $25,000.

Further investigation revealed, Rodriguez Barcelo was wanted on an open warrant from Pennsylvania for Felony Retail Theft related to thefts at Ulta stores in Pennsylvania.

Sheriff Cox would like to personally thank the witnesses on scene that went above and beyond to promptly call 911 and provide details of the suspects and suspect’s vehicle. Your efforts are greatly appreciated.

