Boyz II Men and Cole Swindell Coming to Calvert Marine Museum This Summer for Waterside Music Series

Get ready for an electrifying summer of music at the Motto Mortgage Preferred and RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion at Calvert Marine Museum (CMM). Our upcoming concerts promise to be unforgettable experiences that you won’t want to miss. Keep your eyes peeled for more exciting announcements in the coming weeks.

For the most up-to-date information, visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Boyz II Men, the iconic trio that has captivated audiences for over three decades, will kick off the festivities at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2024. With a string of Grammys, American Music Awards, Soul Train Awards, Billboard Awards, Hollywood Star on the walk of fame and more, Boyz II Men is a powerhouse in the music industry. Their chart-topping hits like “End of the Road,” “I’ll make Love To You,” and “One Sweet Day” have become timeless classics. As the best-selling R&B group of all time, Boyz II Men’s smooth harmonies and enduring themes continue to resonate with fans worldwide. Get ready to groove to their legendary tunes and experience a night filled with soulful vibes!

Tickets are $59 – $99 (additional fees apply) and will be available at Waterside Music Series | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website beginning April 23 at 10 a.m. EST for CMM members and April 26 at 10 a.m. EST for the public.

Multi-Platinum-selling superstar and ACM Award-winner Cole Swindell will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2024. Swindell’s fourth studio album, Stereotype, has been a massive hit, producing multiple Platinum-certified No. 1 hits like “Never Say Never” featuring Lainey Wilson, “Single Saturday Night” and his 3X Platinum-selling “She Had Me At Heads Carolina.” With a slew of accolades including ACM Awards, iHeart Music Awards, and Grammy nominations, Swindell’s star power is undeniable. Prepare for an epic night of country music as Swindell delivers his smashing hits and keeps the energy high throughout the evening. Opening for Swindell is Nashville-based rising country artist Noah Hicks. With a vocal warmth that emanates the feel of his Carrollton, GA upbringing, Noah has matured into his country voice using creative lyricism and ingenuity, producing a distinct sound.

Tickets are $49 – $99 (additional fees apply) and will be available Waterside Music Series | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website beginning April 23 at 10 a.m. EST for CMM members and April 26 at 10 a.m. EST for the public.

CMM members will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets at the Member Presale on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 10 a.m. The Public On sale will begin on Friday, April 26, 2024, at 10 a.m.

To become a member and enjoy all that the museum has to offer year-round, visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042, ext. 8063.

Proceeds from the Waterside Music Series support the education and preservation efforts of the Calvert Marine Museum. This event would not be possible without the generous support of the community and many local businesses. Sponsors include Motto Mortgage Preferred, RE/MAX One, Prince Frederick Ford Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Riverside Trailers, CEM Rolloffs, Quality Built Homes, Bozick Distributors, Inc., Sunshines Catering, and Shore United Bank. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact Director of Development Bonnie Barrett at 410-326-2042, ext. 8065.

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11.00 for adults; $9.00 for seniors, military with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $6.00 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

