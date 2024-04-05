Leonardtown Man Arrested on Felony Child Abuse and Assault Charges

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office have charged Darryl Anthony White Robinite, 32, of Leonardtown, with Felony Child Abuse, Second-Degree Child Abuse, and First- and Second-Degree Assault.

On Thursday, April 4, 2024, at approximately 7:47 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call for the report of an assault at a residence in Leonardtown and, upon arrival, found a juvenile victim with numerous abrasions to the neck and a laceration to the face.

Following an investigation, Robinite was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation.

On Friday, April 5th, Robinite appeared before Judge James Tanavage and was released on his own recognizance, and scheduled to appear in St. Marys District Court on April 25th.

