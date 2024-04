The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Travis Gregory Pope, 36 of Prince Frederick.

Pope is described as a black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 180 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information in regards to Pope, is asked to please contact Det. Weems at 410-535-2800 ext. 2597 or [email protected].

Please refer to case # 24-27205.