Charles County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Four New Correctional Officers

This marked a totally unique moment for the Charles County Sheriff's Office!

Sheriff Troy Berry, alongside Director Ryan Ross (Charles County Detention Center), Training Commander Lt. Ryan Taylor (CCDC), and Chief Deputy of the Circuit Court Joyce Tippett, gathered for a badge-pinning and swearing-in ceremony, honoring four exceptional new correctional officers set to graduate tonight after completing 11 weeks of training at the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA).

What made today even more special was the sense of family woven into the fabric of our CCSO community.

Witnessing a daughter proudly pin her mother, who made the leap from another career to join us as a corrections officer, and fathers—current sworn officers—pinning the badge on their sons, underscored the legacy and pride within our ranks.

The officers who were pinned this morning are:

Correctional Officer Peyton Cooney who was pinned by his father, M/Sgt. Jared Cooney– a current sworn CCSO supervisor.

Correctional Officer Tarwanda Terry who was pinned by her daughter and current Correctional Officer Taylor Williams.

Correctional Officer Eric Weaver, Jr. who was pinned by his father Cpl. Eric Weaver, a current sworn CCSO officer.

Officer Andron Ford who was pinned by his father, Andre Ford. Officer Ford’s family was previously unable to attend his Oath of Office a few months ago, so we took the opportunity to provide this experience for Ford and his family.

Note: Officer Ronald Scott, who attended today to take the Oath of Office. He is a previous graduate of the SMCJA.

Sheriff Berry reflected on the meaning of the badge and said the badge, a quintessential component of our uniform, carries with it a great responsibility—a responsibility to serve, protect, and uphold the values of our community with honor and integrity.

What an extraordinary symbol of pride and heritage! Join us in congratulating our new correctional officers as they embark on this noble journey of service and protection.





