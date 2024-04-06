No Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Overturns in Hollywood

On Saturday, April 6, 2024, at approximately 2:47 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Hollywood Road and Tim Top Hill Lane in Hollywood, for a serious motor vehicle collision with one overturned and one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway, into a tree and on its roof with the single occupant out of the vehicle.

The operator denied any injuries, all fire and rescue personnel returned to service within 20 minutes of the incident.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

