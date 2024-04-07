Maryland State Police Investigating T-Bone Collision in Leonardtown That Injures One

On Saturday, April 6, 2024, at approximately 9:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and St. Margarets Drive in Leonardtown, for a motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Prior to the arrival of First Responders, an additional 911 caller reported two subjects were now trapped.

The assignment was then upgraded to a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment, alerting additional firefighters from Leonardtown and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision with no entrapment, and all occupants out of the vehicles.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. The second patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are investigating the collision. Impaired driving is suspected and the crash remains under investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

