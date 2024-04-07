Impaired Driver Flown to Trauma Center After High Speed Single Vehicle Collision in Great Mills

On Sunday, April 7, 2024, at approximately 1:28 a.m., a 911 caller reported a Toyota sedan with Texas registration plates was driving erratically and was possibly impaired.

The 911 caller reported they were following the vehicle which was travelling Southbound on Route 5. While on 911, the caller then stated the vehicle went into oncoming traffic multiple times and nearly struck a truck head-on near the Dollar General on Point Lookout Road and Piney Point Road while travelling at a high rate of speed.

At 1:31 a.m., the 911 caller reported the vehicle crashed near Dyson’s Building Center.



Fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the Dyson Building Center located at 20375 Point Lookout Road in Great Mills, for the motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the vehicle off the roadway and in a field, with the operator out of the vehicle laying in the field.

After a consultation was done, a helicopter was requested to land nearby.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the adult female to an area trauma center with unknown severity of injuries. She was conscious and talking to First Responders on the scene.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available and when charges are filed. Impaired driving, driver error and speed is suspected contributing factors.

Preliminary investigation determined the vehicle was travelling Southbound at a high rate of speed when it crossed the center line, left the Northbound shoulder and struck a School crossing traffic signal and utility pole, began rolling over before striking a large drainage ditch, multiple bushes, trees, and a metal gate before coming to a rest in a field.

