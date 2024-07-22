UPDATE: Police Say Motorcyclist Traveling Over 160 MPH in Collision That Killed a 21-Year-Old Motorcyclist and 9-Year-Old Child

UPDATE 7/22/2024: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office finally released the investigative findings of the fatal collision involving a motorcycle and a Hyundai Santa Fe that occurred on April 7, 2024, in Hollywood.

The motorcycle operator, Tiernan Anthony Stephenson, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a nine-year-old passenger in the Hyundai succumbed to her injuries on April 12, 2024.

An investigation, conducted by the Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Unit, determined the motorcycle operator’s excessive speed caused the collision.

Footage from the helmet camera worn by Stephenson showed the motorcycle traveling 164 miles per hour immediately before impact.

The juvenile passenger from the SUV that was transported to Children’s Hospital has succumbed to her injuries.

UPDATE 4/7/2024: On Sunday, April 7, 2024, at approximately 10:19 a.m., were dispatched to the scene of an automobile collision involving a motorcycle and an SUV at Three Notch Road and Tom Hodges Drive in Hollywood.

Upon arrival, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office determined that a 2006 Yamaha Motorcycle had collided with a 2008 Hyundai Sonata.

The initial investigation determined that the motorcycle, driven by Tiernan Anthony Stephenson , 21, of Waldorf, was traveling north on Three Notch Road when the Hyundai, driven by Stephanie Rose Robey, 36, of Hollywood, pulled into the path of the motorcycle while attempting to cross the road from Tom Hodges Drive.

Mr. Stephenson struck the driver’s side back door, was ejected from the motorcycle, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, and is in serious but stable condition. The juvenile passenger from the SUV was transported via Maryland State Police Aviation Trooper 7 to Children’s Hospital and remains in critical condition.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Unit has assumed the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to it and who has not already provided a statement is asked to contact Corporal Rachael Roszell at 301-475-4200, ext. 8108, or by email at [email protected].

4/7/2024: On Sunday, April 7, 2024, at approximately 10:22 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Tom Hodges Drive in Hollywood, for a reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle with one trapped and not breathing.

Prior to the arrival of First Responders, 911 callers additionally stated the operator of the motorcycle was pinned in the vehicle along with two trapped inside the vehicle.

The assignment was upgraded to a serious collision which alerted additional departments and medical personnel to the scene.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a motorcycle and SUV involved in a T-bone style collision and confirmed a 5-year-old child was trapped in the vehicle, with the motorcyclist not breathing.

Medical personnel requested a helicopter for the child who suffered serious injuries. Firefighters performed rapid extrication to remove them from the vehicle.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 landed at the MSP Hangar in Hollywood.

Trooper 7 transported the 5-year-old child to an area children’s center with life-threatening injuries. Trooper 2 transported the 36-year-old female to an area trauma center with injuries beleived to be non-life-threatening.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

Northbound Three Notch Road will be completely closed from Clarkes Landing Road to Tom Hodges Drive for multiple hours for the traffic reconstruction investigation.

