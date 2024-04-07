Calvert County to Hold Free Residential Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host a free household hazardous waste collection event for county residents on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

The event will be held at Mt. Hope Convenience Center located at 96 Pushaw Station Road in Sunderland, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine.

Hazardous household products are common in many homes and must be disposed of carefully to prevent dangerous chemical reactions, ignition, burns, vapors and groundwater contamination that can occur when combined with everyday household waste.

A substance is considered hazardous if it is corrosive or toxic, ignites easily, or reacts or explodes when mixed with other substances.

Acceptable hazardous waste items include auto and floor care products, medications, pesticides, gasoline, fertilizers, ammunition and more. To determine if a substance is hazardous,

check product labels for words and/or symbols that indicate caution, warning, danger, poison or toxic. Latex paints will not be accepted at this event.

For a full listing of accepted hazardous waste materials and for more information on household hazardous waste collection events, call the Calvert County Solid Waste Division at 410-326-0210 or visit www.CalvertCountymd.gov/HazardousWaste. Proof of residency is required. There is no limit of material per resident. Businesses are prohibited from this event.