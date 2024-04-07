Charles County Seeking Assistance in 2003 Cold Case Murder of Waldorf Mother

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a murder that occurred in 2003. Charles County Crime Solvers and the CCSO are offering a combined cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s)

On April 7, 2003, Lamon Wright was shot and killed as she was about to enter her townhouse on Hadley Drive in Waldorf.

Lamon had just returned from dropping her daughter off at daycare and her other child was inside the home waiting for her to return. Lamon was only 30 years old when she died.

Anyone with information that could help us solve this case is asked to contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous.