Maryland Casinos Generate $178.1 Million in Gaming Revenue During March 2024





Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $178,137,823 in revenue from slot machines and table games during March 2024, the fifth-best single-month total in the history of the state’s casino program. The March 2024 revenue figure represented an increase of $1,613,239 (0.9%) compared to March 2023.

Casino gaming contributions to the state in March 2024 totaled $76,473,835, an increase of $1,924,683 (2.6%) compared to March 2023.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in March 2024 were $55,158,688, an increase of $993,087 (1.8%) compared to March 2023. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.



The gaming revenue totals for March 2024 are as follows:

MGM National Harbor (2,265 slot machines, 207 table games)

$75,068,449 in March 2024, an increase of $2,441,395 (3.4%) from March 2023

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,874 slot machines, 179 table games)

$64,761,081 in March 2024, an increase of $343,979 (0.5%) from March 2023

Horseshoe Casino (1,347 slot machines, 115 table games)

$17,300,396 in March 2024, a decrease of $774,356 (-4.3%) from March 2023

Hollywood Casino (702 slot machines, 23 table games)

$8,452,412 in March 2024, an increase of $481,821 (6.0%) from March 2023

Ocean Downs Casino (859 slot machines, 19 table games)

$7,519,894 in March 2024, a decrease of $520,002 (-6.5%) from March 2023

Rocky Gap Casino (623 slot machines, 16 table games)

$5,035,591 in March 2024, a decrease of $359,598 (-6.7%) from March 2023

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the State of Maryland are included in the attached charts, and both fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals are available online (CLICK HERE).

About Maryland Lottery and Gaming: Maryland Lottery and Gaming is responsible for regulatory oversight of the state’s casinos. In this role, the agency provides direction and guidance to its casino partners on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures for the facilities. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino operations, monthly financial reports are posted on mdgaming.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or visiting mdgamblinghelp.org.

