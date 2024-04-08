Celebrate Earth Day at Summerseat Farm

Join us for native plant giveaways, demonstrations, music, and more!

The St. Mary’s County Commission on the Environment is excited to announce the return of their highly anticipated Earth Day event; taking place on Saturday, April 20, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the historic Summerseat Farm, located at 26655 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville. Attendees can look forward to a full day of fun, including an array of environmentally based vendors and organizations, engaging demonstrations, live music, free native plant giveaways, food for purchase, animal encounters, and much more!

Earth Day is open to the public, with free admission and parking. While pre-registration is not required, attendees are encouraged to visit www.Facebook.com/GreenInStMarys to confirm their attendance on the “St. Mary’s County Earth Day” event page and follow for updates.

Molly Boron, Chair of the St. Mary’s County Commission on the Environment, expressed her excitement, “We are thrilled to once again bring the community together to celebrate Earth Day and raise awareness about environmental conservation. This event is a fantastic opportunity for individuals and families to learn, engage, and take action towards a more sustainable future.”

“By raising awareness and fostering a sense of stewardship, events like these play a vital role in protecting and preserving our natural resources and rural heritage for future generations,” said Commissioner President, Randy Guy. “We hope that residents come out and join us for a great day at the beautiful Summerseat Farm.”

Organizers are still accepting vendors for this event. Non-profit organizations are invited to participate free of charge, while businesses can secure vendor space for a fee. All vendor proceeds will support Summerseat Farm’s non-profit initiatives.

For more information about Earth Day or to inquire about becoming a vendor, please contact Commission Vice Chair, Melissa Rodriguez at [email protected] or (301) 904-6490. For Commission on the Environment information, visit: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/COE.

