One Dead and Three Seriously Injured After Single Vehicle Collision in Lothian

On Saturday, April 6, 2024, at approximately 1:36 a.m., Southern District officers responded to Sands Road near Patuxent Mobile Estates for a single vehicle crash. The investigation revealed a 2012 Infiniti G37 was traveling northbound on Sands Road at a high rate of speed.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed over the southbound lane, and struck a utility pole on the opposite side of the road. The vehicle continued in a northbound direction on the opposite side of the road and then struck a tree.

The driver and front seat passenger were transported to University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with serious injuries.

One of the backseat passengers was transported to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center with serious injuries.

The other backseat passenger was transported by Trooper 2 to University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center and died on April 7, 2024..

Fire and rescue personnel from Anne Arundel and Calvert County responded to the scene and operated on scene for approximately one hour.

The vehicle was identified as a 2012 Infiniti G37 being driven by Andrew Moseley age 22 of Upper Marlboro, Maryland and suffered Serious Injuries.

The front seat passenger was Briyanni Brooks age 20 of Suitland, Maryland who suffered serious Injuries.

One backeat Passenger was a 16-year-old female of Suitland, Maryland who suffered Serious Injuries. The second backseat Passenger was Mateo Green age 23 of Clinton, Maryland who succumbed to his injuries.