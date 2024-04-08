Man Charged for Murder of His 72-Year-Old Mother

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a son in connection with the murder of his mother inside of their home in the town of Bladensburg. The suspect is 51-year-old Reginald English. He’s charged with the murder of 72-year-old Lorena Royster.

On April 3, 2024, at approximately 11:10 pm, officers with the Bladensburg Police Department responded to a residence in the 4100 block of 53rd Place for a welfare check.

The officers located the victim inside of an apartment suffering from trauma. She was pronounced dead on the scene. PGPD’s Homicide Unit was notified and assumed the investigation.

The preliminary investigation revealed English fatally assaulted his mother. The motive remains under investigation. He is charged with first and second degree murder.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all homicides that occur in the town of Bladensburg.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0019305.