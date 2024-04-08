Dump Truck Suffers Tire Blowout Resulting in Fiery Rollover Crash That Injures Two Adults and Two Children

Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that occurred in Prince George’s County this morning.

Shortly before 11 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of northbound Interstate 495, near Maryland Route 4 for a report of a vehicle fire.

According to a preliminary investigation, a dump truck traveling northbound on I-495, for unknown reasons, blew a tire, causing the dump truck to travel into the southbound lanes, where it overturned and subsequently caught fire.

At the same time, an SUV traveling southbound on I-495 attempted to avoid the dump truck and subsequently overturned.

The driver and a child passenger of the dump truck were transported by ambulance to MedStar Health: Burn Center at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. for treatment of their injuries.

A passenger in the SUV was transported by ambulance to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. for treatment of their injuries. A child passenger in the SUV was transported by ambulance to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. for treatment of their injuries.

All northbound lanes on I-495 are closed. Two lanes on the southbound side of I-495 have since reopened. Officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department and Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

