Twelve of 17 Businesses Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks, Six of 10 Pass Tobacco Compliance Checks in St. Mary’s County

In March, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) Alcohol Enforcement Unit conducted separate alcohol and tobacco compliance checks.

On March 21, 2024, alcohol compliance checks were performed using a Sheriff’s Office confidential informant (CI), who was 18 years old and wearing jeans and an athletic sweatshirt. The underage individual was informed to enter the business and request to purchase an alcoholic beverage.

Seventeen businesses were visited, and 12 were found to be following Maryland law. Five businesses failed to ask for identification and/or corroborate the CI’s age, and the CI was illegally served an alcoholic beverage.

The following businesses asked for identification from the underage individual:

Brudergarten: 22725 Duke St., Leonardtown, MD

Social Coffeehouse & Speakeasy: 41658 Fenwick St., Leonardtown, MD

Sweetbay Restaurant and Bar: 22680 Washington St., Leonardtown, MD

The Rex: 22695 Washington St., Leonardtown, MD

Mac’s Tap & Table: 25470 Point Lookout Rd., Unit C Leonardtown, MD 20650

Salsas Mexican Café: 25470 Point Lookout Rd., Leonardtown, MD 20650

Ledo Pizza: 25460 Point Lookout Rd., Leonardtown, MD 20650

Slice House II: 22745 Washington St. Leonardtown, MD 20650

Tacos Hacienda: 20975 Point Lookout Rd., Unit 1, Callaway, MD 20620

Gridiron Grill: 20855 Callaway Village Wy., Unit 2 Callaway, MD 20620

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Brews: 45305 Abell House Ln., Calif., MD 20619

Texas Roadhouse: 45255 Abell House Ln., California, MD 20619

The following business failed to ask for identification from the underage individual:

Antoinette’s Garden: 22694 Washington St., Leonardtown, MD

Slice House: 41565 Park Ave., Leonardtown, MD

The Front Porch: 22770 Washington St., Leonardtown, MD

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: 45315 Abel House Lane, California, MD 20619

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant: 45265 Abell House Ln., California, MD 20619

The alcohol violation report was forwarded to the St. Mary’s County Alcohol Beverage Board for review.

On March 26, 2024, SMCSO conducted a succession of Tobacco compliance checks within St. Mary’s County. The covert compliance checks involved using an underage Sheriff’s Office Confidential Informant (CI) wearing athletic pants and a sweatshirt. The CI was informed to enter the store and retrieve a tobacco product from the business location in an effort to purchase said tobacco product.

Overall, ten businesses were visited, of which six were found to be following Maryland law and required Identification from the underage CI. Four businesses failed to ask for identification and/or corroborate the CI’s age, and the CI was able to purchase tobacco products.

The following businesses asked for identification from the underage individual:

Wawa: 30320 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622

Food Lion: 30290 Mt Wolf Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622

Walgreens: 30283 Triangle Dr, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622

CVS: 24288 Three Notch Rd, Hollywood, MD 20636

Hermanville C-Store: 21151 Three Notch Rd, Lexington Park, MD 20653

Dollar General: 21411 Great Mills Rd, Lexington Park, MD 20653

The following business failed to ask for identification from the underage individual:

Vape Pro: 29220 Three Notch Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659

Birdies Shell: 28270 Three Notch Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659

Tobacco King and Vape: 21995 Three Notch Rd, Lexington Park, MD 20653

Family Dollar: 21703 Great Mills Rd Suite B, Lexington Park, MD 20653