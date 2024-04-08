Janice ”Jan” Barbara Emerson, 81, of Lexington Park, Maryland, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2024 at home with her loving family at her side.

Jan was born on October 22, 1942 in Newton Center, Massachusetts, to the late to Harold Samuel French and Helen (Condit) French.

Jan graduated from Greenfield High School, MA and went on to graduate from Framingham State College, MA and become a teacher. She started her teaching career in East Orange, NJ. After teaching in New Jersey, she moved to Germany where she taught for two years before moving to Naples, Italy to take another teaching position. It was in Naples where she got married. After Italy, Jan moved back to the United States, settling in Mira Mesa, CA, where her son Jeremy was born. She then moved to Escondido, CA. Leaving California where she spent ten years, Jan moved to Isfahan, Iran where she taught until 1978 when she and her son were evacuated due to the Iranian revolution taking place. After returning to Escondido for a while, she moved to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where Jan taught at an International School for nine months. Returning to the United States again, Jan settled in Southern Maryland, where she stayed until her passing. In her 23 years of teaching in St. Mary’s County, MD, Jan taught in many schools. She started as a long-term substitute at Spring Ridge Middle, then moved to Margaret Brent Middle, Benjamin Banneker Elementary, Piney Point Elementary, Lexington Park Elementary, Leonardtown Middle, and eventually finished her teaching career back at Spring Ridge Middle. An active member of the teachers union, Jan eventually became the President and served for four years. She spent years as both a Union leader and an active member at large, fighting for the teachers and profession that she worked in for 45 years. Even after retiring she was an active volunteer with the teachers Union.

Jan enjoyed traveling the world, with her eventual favorite destinations being Key West, FL and Spain, where she enjoyed the warm and sunny weather. While she enjoyed traveling, her absolute favorite thing to do was spend time with her grandchildren.

Janice is survived by her son, Jeremy Andrew Emerson (Lisa) of Hagerstown, MD; her grandchildren, Zachary Emerson and Sydney Emerson of Hagerstown, MD, her siblings, Marjorie Ann Saunders of Palo Alto, CA and David Alan French (Wendy) of Key West, FL, and 3 nephews and 3 nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Life event will be held on April 27, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road, California, MD 20619.

