Linda Elaine Surette

On Easter morning Linda, one of God’s children, went Home on her final journey. She passed at home after a short illness surrounded by loved ones.

Linda was born in Worcester, MA, the daughter of Donald D. and Dorothy Metcalf (Leary). Linda lost her mother at the tender age of 11 and that had the effect of her endlessly mothering those around her.

She attended Wachusett Regional High School in Holden, MA, and made lifelong friends, especially Sandie Alexander (d. 2011) of Morrisville, VT, and later on Paul Kowalski (d. 2009) of Worcester, MA.

Linda married Bruce Koenig Sr. of Holden, MA in 1969, and had 2 loving sons. In 1982 she moved to Warrenton, VA for a new beginning and worked in various places as a secretarial assistant. This is when she met her lifelong partner and kindest of men, Mark Surette. They started their lives in Waldorf, MD, in 1988 and she had 35 years of having the joy of being his beloved wife.

Linda enjoyed helping others, especially the homeless, even bringing many into her home. She loved talking with people and had the best laugh. She also loved animals, especially their Rottweilers, CB and Princess. Linda found religion later in life and that was the basis of all she did afterwards.

She is predeceased by her parents and stepmother, Shirley June Metcalf (MacDonald) of Worcester, MA.

Linda suffered tremendous heartache at the loss of those she loved over the years.

She lost her dear husband Mark in 2023 and in 2019 tragically lost her beloved grandson, Deven Jared Koenig, whom she adored. She lost her loving eldest son, Matthew Christopher Koenig, in 2012.

Linda also lost her youngest sister, Susan Lee Kenneway, of Lincoln, MA, in 2022, who was a fun and loving companion for many of their earlier years, and in 2021 lost her dear brother, Donald Stephen Metcalf, (Helen Metcalf) with whom she spoke to daily.

Linda will be deeply missed by many, especially her devoted and loving son, Bruce S. Koenig Jr. of Mechanicsville, MD who spent countless hours making sure she was well cared for and was by her side when she passed.

She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Hunter James Koenig of VA and Sarah Otenti of Hudson, MA, and several siblings, Nancy Tauras of Grafton, MA, Carol Leclair (Micheal) of Leicester, MA, Barbara Gordon of Mount Juliet, TN, James Metcalf (Amy Hagopian) of Salem, NH, and Sandra Metcalf of Worcester, MA.

She also leaves her friend and sister-in-law, Helen Metcalf (Suprenant) of Conway, SC, who had been a huge source of emotional support since Mark’s passing.

Lastly, Linda leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews who all loved her very much.

Funeral arrangements will be simple and private according to Linda’s wishes. A Celebration of her Life will take place at a later time yet to be determined.

Donations may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society.

