Mary Ellen Miller, aged 88, from Charlotte Hall, MD, peacefully passed away on April 2, 2024, with her loved ones by her side. She was born on August 7, 1935, to Harold and Edith Hampson in Canonsburg, PA.

In 1954, she met her future husband, Robert Miller. Mary Ellen and Robert fell in love and were married on September 14, 1956. They were blessed with two children, Diane McGuigan (Gary) of Charlotte Hall, MD, and David Miller (Grace) of Smithsburg, MD.

Mary found joy in her hobbies of sewing, crafting, and line dancing during her leisure time. Nevertheless, her most treasured moments were those spent with her family, filled with laughter, shared stories, and the creation of lasting memories. She was a remarkable wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be missed dearly.

Mary was predeceased by her parents, beloved husband, and brothers, John Hampson, Harold Hampson, and Lloyd Hampson. She is survived by her children, grandchildren Christopher McGuigan, Jaime Glidden, Jessica McDonnell, and seven great-grandchildren.

On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, the family will receive friends for the memorial gathering from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm with the memorial service beginning at 5:30 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

