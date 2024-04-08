Joanne Smith Rowe, 90, of Upper Marlboro, MD, passed away on April 3, 2024.

Born on May 24, 1933, in Forest City, NC, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur E. and Ollie Smith and was one of four children.

She married her beloved husband, Walter W. “Bill” Rowe on July 15, 1956, and together they had one daughter, Debra. Joanne was a teacher for Prince George’s County Public Schools for 32 years until her retirement.

Joanne was an active member of Forest Memorial United Methodist Church for many years. She was also a very active member of the International Women Educators Sorority, Alpha Delta Kappa, for more than 60 years. She was an avid traveler. Her many trips abroad included riding elephants in South Africa, walking on the Great Wall of China, piranha fishing on the Amazon River, the “Big O” ferris wheel in Tokyo, Japan. Other travels included Russia, Paris, London, Hawaii, Alaska and the list goes on.

She is predeceased by her husband, Bill Rowe; parents, Wilbur E. and Ollie Smith; brothers, Howard “Bub” Smith and Robert Smith; and sister, Mary Frances Merck. She is survived by her loving daughter, Debra J. Rowe of Upper Marlboro, MD.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, April 11, 2024, from 11:00 to 12:00 at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.