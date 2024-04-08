Dwight Robert Husk, aged 71, from Mechanicsville, MD, passed away at his home on April 1, 2024. He was born on October 8, 1952, to Oral O’Neil and Edith Pearl (Keys) Husk in Prince George’s County, MD.

A 1970 graduate of Central High School in Capitol Heights, MD, he began his career in law enforcement with the Metropolitan Police before joining the Prince George’s County Police Department, where he retired from the Special Operations Division K-9 Unit. Dwight continued to ensure the safety of the community as a member of game day security for the Washington Redskins for more than ten years. In 2019, after 32 years, he retired from Chesapeake Petroleum & Supply.

Dwight was a member of the Retiree Association at Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 89 and an active representative at state and national conventions. He enjoyed golf, cookouts, and walking with his dogs, and he was an avid DC area sports fan and golf fanatic in his free time. However, his greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was a beloved coach for multiple softball and basketball teams in which his daughters participated throughout their childhoods. In addition to being a “pit dad” for his daughters, the tradition continued with his grandson William. He enjoyed car shows with his grandson, Austin, and sharing his stories about the cool cars he drove in the past.

Dwight was an expert “Jeeves” who always knew the best shortcut to any destination and found joy in creatively welcoming his family home at the airport with silly signs, the best hugs, and individualized snacks. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. While he was the life of every gathering, he was the rock of his family. Always there to lend a hand and sound advice. He was someone you couldn’t help but admire and look up to. He made everyone feel good around him, no matter who they were. He will be greatly missed by all.

Dwight married his wife of 48 years, Jacqueline (Mudd) Husk, on November 22, 1975. They were blessed with four daughters, Christina Pearl Husk Kaplan (David), Heather Louise Husk, Laura Catherine Husk Kimble (Roger), and Kelly Marie (Husk) Garner (Reggie), as well as four grandchildren, William Edward Husk, Austin Marcus Garner, Kaitlin May Kimble, and Easton Trodder Ellis all of Mechanicsville, MD.

Dwight was predeceased by his parents, Oral and Edith Husk. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, brother Dale Husk (Linda); his parents-in-law John Hanson and Anne Catherine Mudd; his brothers-in-law Johnny Mudd (Paula), James Mudd (Nick), Joey Mudd (Karen), Jerry Mudd (Mary), his sister-in-law Janet Mudd, and a “numerical number” of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends for the visitation on Monday, April 8, 2024, from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm, with the service beginning at 12:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow after the service at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, 23080 Maddox Road, Bushwood, MD 20618.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following organizations:

The Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, Inc., whose volunteers provide essential and compassionate services to our community, including our family. Online donations at https://www.co29.org/.

The FOP 89 Scholarship Fund or the FOP Fallen Heroes Memorial Fund which support Dwight’s police family. Online donations are accepted at https://fop89.org/.

The Maryland Patriot Guard is a volunteer group that honors veterans and first responders. Online donations are accepted at https://marylandpatriotguard.com/.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.