James Edward Walls, Jr. passed away peacefully at home on March 26, 2024, in the presence of loved ones.

Jim was born in Frankfurt, Germany to the late James Walls, Sr. and Irmgard Walls. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Sandra Walls; son, Adam Walls, daughters, Jennifer Borror and Juliana Herscher; sons-in-law Leo Borror, Jr. and Edward Herscher III. He is the beloved Papa to his grandchildren, Kaitlin Dunaway, Andrew, Noah, and Sarah Borror, Summer and Madison Walls, Branden, Trevor, Emily, and Maci Herscher; and great-grandson Camden Dunaway. He leaves behind his brother Richard Walls, sister, Patricia Tupper, brother-in-law, Jerry Grimes, and sisters-in-law, Sheila Walls, and Mary Grimes.

Jim was drafted into the United States Army and served his country in Germany until his Honorable Discharge. He was a well-respected construction estimator and land surveyor for site development. Jim was a friend to all who knew him. His faith was lived out in his daily life.

A celebration of his life will take place on Friday, April 26, 2024, at Hughesville Baptist Church, 8505 Old Leonardtown Rd., Hughesville, MD 20637. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a service immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his honor to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association or Dr. Charles Stanley In Touch Ministries in order to share the Good News with others.

He will be missed but we know he is happy at his new home in Heaven, and we know we will see him again. Thank you, Heavenly Father, for his life.

2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.