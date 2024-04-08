Raymond Charles Demar

April 8, 2024

Born September 27, 1951 – Passed April 1, 2024

He was the son to the late Hazel and Walter Petriw; brother to Barbra Ballew and the late Sharon Williamson; spouse to Jean DeMar; father to Mike R. DeMar, Robert W. Oyaski, Melissa L. Young (Oyaski); grandfather to William Burgess, William Oyaski, Robert Oyaski, Nicole Oyaski; great grandfather to Arabella Oyaski, Hazel Young, Liam Young, Parker Young, Grayson W. Burgess, Sophia B. Clipp, Steven R. Adams, Jr., Trysten R. Adams, Felixity B.-J. Admas, Mikenna I.-N. Adams.

Raymond retired from 34 years as a carpenter with Scheibel Construction. He was a faithful member of Patuxent Baptist Church for 31 years. He was a thorough hobby and project builder and an amazingly awesome artist. He was a loving husband and father and a spectacular grandfather and great grandfather.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 13,2024 from 10:00 to 12:00 noon followed by a funeral service at 12:00, at Patuxent Baptist Church, 22614 Chancellors Run Road, Great Mills, MD 20634. Interment is private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.

