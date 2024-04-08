Rebecca Lynn Avery, 48, passed away on April 1, 2024. Born in Marlow Heights, MD on September 22, 1975. She is the daughter of Glenn Michael Parks and Karen Lynn Parks.

Rebecca worked as an assistant manager for the family automotive business. She was blessed with one daughter, Sophia who was the highlight of her life.

She was an amazing artist and lover of people and socializing. Everyone who met her became an endeared close friend. Rebecca had a strong love for Jehovah and devotion to her faith. She enjoyed spending time with her daughter and cousins. As well, as thrifting and taking spontaneous trips to visit family and the beach.

Rebecca is survived by her parents, Glenn Parks and Karen Parks of Charlotte Hall, MD; daughter, Olivia (Sophia) Avery of Charlotte Hall, MD; sister, Melanie Parks of Alexandria, VA; brother, David Parks of Hollywood, MD; nieces and nephew Courtney, Samantha, and Michael

The family will receive friends for Rebecca’s Life Celebration on Saturday, April 20, 2024, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment is private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com