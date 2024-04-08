Michael Jeffrey Hickman, 32, passed away on April 2, 2024 in LaPlata, Maryland.

Born on April 3, 1991 in Fargo, North Dakota, he was the loving son of Jeffrey and Cathy Hickman of Palm Harbor, Florida.

After spending his childhood in West Fargo, North Dakota and Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, Michael moved with his family to Florida in 2001. He enjoyed the Florida life and went on to graduate from Palm Harbor University High School in 2009. He loved working on cars, fixing things, and being with family and friends. In 2019, he moved to Maryland where he had a successful career with Wawa. He enjoyed spending countless hours outside with his Maryland family while teaching his son Lane everything about truck parts and tools. He was always there to lend a listening ear or to dish out a good dad joke.

Along with his parents, Michael is survived by his wife Paige Hickman of LaPlata, Maryland, her parents Terri Sanderson and Craig Callahan; his children, Maddison Hickman of Lawton, Oklahoma and Lane Hickman of LaPlata, Maryland; sisters Nicole DeBruyn (Denny), Ashley Ziolkowski, Megan Hickman; grandmother Patricia Nelson, and was the loving uncle to D’Mone Battle, Isaac DeBruyn, Micah DeBruyn, and Leah DeBruyn, as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his son, Holden Hickman, brother Derek Hickman, and grandparents, Irvin Nelson, Jerome Hickman, and Delores Hickman.

A private celebration of life is pending.

The family is asking for donations to help offset the cost of the funeral, please either call the funeral home or mail donations to the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650 in honor of Michael Hickman.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.