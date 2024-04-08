Mark Steven Irving, 64, of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, passed away on March 29, 2024, at his home. Mark was born on November 17, 1959 in Washington, D.C. to Claude Rucker and Genevieve Hope (Compton) Irving. Mark grew up in Riverton, West Virginia, and graduated from Circleville High School class of 1979. He served as a paramedic in Grant County, West Virginia, for many years, and upon moving to Maryland in 1985 he earned his class B commercial driver’s license and began his career driving tractor trailers and hauling heavy equipment. He married Ellen Bloodsworth in 1986 and together they raised their two children, Stephanie, and Steven. Mark was a gun enthusiast, and spent much of his free time fishing and hunting, especially in his home state of West Virginia, which he loved all his life along with his American Eskimo canine companions, Jake, Snowflake, and Cooper.

Mark is survived by his beloved wife Ellen Bloodsworth Irving of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland; daughter Stephanie Irving Shaw and her husband Stack Everett Shaw; son Steven Claude Irving and his wife Chelsea Elizabeth Irving; grandchildren Shaelyn, Samuel, and Saylor Shaw, Maverick, and Anabelle Irving; sister Marilynn Lamborne and her husband Larry Lamborne; niece Christine Apthorp and her husband Connor Apthorp, and several cousins. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Genevieve Irving, and uncle George Compton.