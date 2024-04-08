Daniel John Caton of Lusby, MD died on March 31, 2024 at 86 years old. Dan was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Nancy Hathaway Caton, his brother, Wayne Caton, and his parents, Ida Fiocchi Caton and John Caton. He is survived by his children, Stephen A. Caton and his wife, Liza Axe Caton and their children, Daniel, Anthony, Addison and Parker of Huntingtown, MD; his daughter, Lynne Caton and her partner, Amy Green of Glen Arm, MD; and his daughter, Laurie Caton Rexroad and her husband, Caird Rexroad III and their children Zachary and Travis of Hillsboro, VA.

Dan was born in Plymouth, MA on April 20, 1937. He grew up in a musical family and played in the American Legion Marching band with his father and brother. He was very talented as a trumpet player and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1955. He attended Boston University as well as the Berkley School of Music. He was proud of his service in the Massachusetts Army National Guard from 1962-1968.

He began his 32-year career with General Mills in 1963 as a sales representative, which moved him and his young family around the country seven times in 14 years. As he moved up the corporate ladder, he was promoted to Manager of Military Sales and the family settled in Southern Maryland in 1977. He liked to tell people when they asked him what he did for a living, that he “sold Cheerios”.

He retired when he was only 59 and enjoyed a long retirement playing golf (of which he was quite good), fishing, and traveling with his wife, Nancy. They spent a few years being snowbirds, going back and forth from MD to Fort Myers, FL. Six grandchildren who knew him as “Poppy”, drew them back to MD full-time eventually. He was a huge sports fan, especially ice hockey and football, and enjoyed building bluebird houses for family and friends.

He will be remembered by many as a great storyteller and for having a fantastic sense of humor (as long as you weren’t at the butt of the joke)! If you knew him well, he probably gave you a nickname!

Dan will be laid to rest in a private graveside service. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, or St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.