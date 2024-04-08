Barbara “Grammie” Palakanis, 86, of Cobb Island, MD passed on March 31st, 2024, after a long and gallant battle with kidney disease.She was born on January 18,1938 in Scranton, Pennsylvania and grew up in Dickson City with her parents, Anthony and Mary (Kolback) Sadowski. After her mother passed away at a young age, she lived with her father, her stepmother Madelyn Loncola, and stepbrother Anthony Balicki. She graduated from Dickson City High School in 1955 and beauty school in 1956. She had a career as a hairdresser which led to her being an owner operator of her own successful business.

She met the love of her life at the age of thirteen and married Joseph, her beloved husband, in 1958. They retired to their dream house on Cobb Island, MD where she spent her time on her favorite things: gardening, crossword puzzles, Words on her iPad, entertaining friends (especially the Kainu’s and Cocoonski Clan), cooking, and most of all, being with loved ones.

Surviving are her two children, David Palakanis along with his wife Kerry and Dina Mouriski along with her husband Mark; eleven grandchildren; and twenty great grandchildren. All generations and their friends knew her as Grammie.

Barbara’s unconditional love, compassion and wisdom not only touched the hearts of her family but those of countless others who she shared herself with. She will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made in Barbara’s name to the American Kidney Fund.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.