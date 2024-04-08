Mary Evelyn Hayes, 103, of Dunkirk and formerly of Forestville passed away April 2, 2024. She was born August 10, 1920, in Friendship to Thomas H. and Eva (Armiger) Tucker. Mary was raised on the family farm in Friendship. She married James Hayes in 1949 and they lived in Wayson’s Corner for a short time before moving to Forestville, where they spent most of their lives. Mary worked for Acacia Life Insurance Company, now Ameritas Life Insurance Company, for 30 years, retiring in 1959. Mary was a former member of Forestville United Methodist Church and most recently attended services at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church. She was very close with her family, especially her younger brother Thomas. They would often host holiday parties and summer gatherings for family and friends together. Mary never had children of her own but helped her sister Audrey raise her children and considered herself a second mother to them. Mary enjoyed music and dancing and will be greatly missed.

Mary is survived by her niece Vicky Jett and her husband James of Dunkirk as well as numerous other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers Riley, Henry, Talbot, and Thomas Tucker and sisters Vera Epstein and Audrey Davis.