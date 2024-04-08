Joseph Gilbert Kirby “Cheesie”, 74, a lifelong resident of Calvert County passed away April 2, 2024. He was born August 15, 1949 in Prince Frederick to Joseph Sidney and Louise (Greene) Kirby. Cheesie grew up in the county and graduated from Calvert High School. He joined the United States Navy on October 15, 1969 and was honorably discharged on October 1, 1973. In 1989 he moved to Huntingtown to live with his best friends William and Gail Hatfield. For the past 35 years, he has helped his friend raise his children, who became his godchildren and a major part of his life. Cheesie worked for the Calvert Independent as a paste up artist for many years before going to work for mosquito control for Calvert County. He also helped with William and Gail’s pig racing and pony ride business. Cheesie loved anything that involved his godchildren and “grandchildren”. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, farming, going to auctions, especially farm auctions, and bowling. Cheesie will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his siblings Zeta Brady and Raymond Greene, godchildren Crystal Said, Timothy Hatfield, William Hatfield, and Christina Herbert, and “grandchildren” Lucas, Ayden, Lena, Olivia, and Tyler. He was preceded in death by his brothers Norman and Thomas Greene.

A private burial with military honors will take place in MD Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham. A Celebration of Life will be held at his home in Huntingtown 2491 Hunting Creek Road, Huntingtown, MD 20639 on Sunday, April 14 from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM.