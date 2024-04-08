Stuart Coleman Marshall, a lifelong resident of Deale, passed away on April 2, 2024. He was born in Cheverly, MD on April 26, 1959, the second child of Gene and Doris Greenwell Marshall. He attended Deale Elementary School and graduated from Southern Senior High School in 1977. Stuart began his lifelong career as a carpenter working for Giant Food Construction and KBR Corporation for forty years, and was a member of Carpenters Local Union 132. Stuart was an avid hunter and a member of Three Rivers Sportsmen Club in Harwood.

Stuart was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister Faith Marshall Hance (Paul) of Port Republic, and brother Gene A “Chip” Marshall (Amy) of Deale, three nephews, Rhyan Hance (Kate), Brandon Hance (Meghan), Chase Marshall, and niece Ashley Marshall Wilson (Colin).

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 9, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane, Owings, MD.

The service will be at Rausch Funeral Home, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 11:00 AM.

Burial will follow at Woodfield Cemetery, Galesville MD.