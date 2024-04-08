Ernest Laverne Rowell, “Ernie”, 94, of Prince Frederick, Maryland passed away on April 6, 2024 at his home. He was born on April 10 1929 in Horry County SC to the late Charlie L. and Annie Janie Rowell. He grew up on the farmlands of SC where his father taught him a strong work ethic. The strong faith in Jesus that he shared all of his life was instilled in him by his mother. The combination of these two things made him the man we all knew and loved.

Ernie went into the Navy when he was 17 years old. He met his wife Violette when he was stationed at Solomons. They spent 67 years together until she preceded him in death in 2015.

His priorities were God first, family, and then work. He was a founding member of First Baptist Church of Calvert County where he was always active as a deacon or Sunday School teacher. He worked hard to build a good life for his family. He worked several places in his younger years. His trade was a Butcher but he retired from SMECO after 27 years as office manager there. He built a family business (Rowell’s Butcher Shop) in his garage where he would process deer for the hunters, and beef and hogs for the local farmers. Children, grandchildren, and greatgrandchildren worked alongside him there as they learned his work ethics and the trade that he loved so much.

He loved living on German Chapel Road and often said it was the most beautiful place on earth.

He was well known, respected and loved here in Calvert County.

His advice was always on point because it was based on scripture. He shared his love for the Lord until the very end of his life here on earth.

Ernie is survived by his children; Bonnie Blackwell, Debbie Weimert (Ron), Marilyn Harkey (Henry Guyther), Lisa Rowell and John Darnell. Brother of Elizabeth Mincey, Hubert Rowell and Keats Rowell, Grandfather of Shawne O’Berry, Jenny Ferreria, Kaley Blackwell, Kevin Weimert, Darrin Weimert, Krystal Federici, Jeffrey Weimert, Jessica Morgan, Adrienne Harkey, Lacey Weston and Ashley Lawrence, he is also survived by 26 Great Grandchildren and 5 Great Great Grandchildren. Ernie was preceded in death by children Vernie Reed, Ernie Rowell, Jr., Darrell Caudill and Calvin Darnell and Grandchildren Shayna O’Berry and Joseph Shepherd.

His family will always remember his great sense of humor and the example he set for all of us. He was our rock and he will be deeply missed.