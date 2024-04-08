Valerie Lynn “Val” Douglas, 63 of Lusby, MD, and formerly of Clinton, MD, passed away suddenly on April 6, 2024 in Prince Frederick, MD. She was born on April 3, 1961 in Washington, DC to Carol Brown and the late David L. Smith. She was the loving wife to Dannie Douglas whom she married on April 29, 1989 at Clinton Baptist Church, Clinton, MD.

Val graduated from Frederick Douglas High School in 1979 and went on to work in Administration for CG Electric for 27 years. She moved to Calvert County in 1992 from Clinton, MD. The passing of Val was sudden and unexpected. She was a fighter, and her strength was unmeasured. Val’s favorite holiday was Christmas. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially in Myrtle Beach, and was looking forward to retiring with her husband Dannie at their home there. She loved Fox News and her reality tv shows. She would give anything and wanted nothing more than for each and every member of her family to be happy. She loved her grandkids with everything she had, and the Douglas family was her family.

Val is survived by her husband, Dannie Douglas of Lusby, MD; mother, Carol Brown of Pinehurst, NC; children, Ashley Bowen (Kenny) of Lusby, MD, Danny Douglas of Ft. Worth, TX, and Brandon Douglas of Lexington Park, MD and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father David L. Smith

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 12, 2024 from 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm in the Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. A Life Celebration Service will be held at 3:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Shane Murphy officiating. Interment will be private.