VIDEO: Police Arrest Suspect Linked to Multiple Residential Robberies, Home Invasion

UPDATE 4/9/2024: The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Robbery Unit identified and charged the suspect wanted in connection with a residential robbery at an apartment in Lanham. The suspect is 22-year-old Augustine Koroma of Lanham.

Koroma is charged with a residential robbery at a home in the 9900 block of Good Luck Road which occurred on April 8, 2024. In that case, the suspect broke into the victims’ apartment at approximately 5:00 am.

Once inside, he implied he had a gun and demanded the victims’ property. In fear for their lives, they complied. He then fled the home.



Through various investigative techniques, Robbery Unit detectives identified Koroma. The Fugitive Unit located and arrested him late Monday night on an unrelated warrant for second degree assault.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Koroma’s residence. Items of evidence connected to the residential robbery on April 8, 2024, were located inside.

Investigators believe two additional residential robberies and a breaking and entering at three apartment complexes on Good Luck Road between April 4-8 are connected. Additional charges against Koroma are expected.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Robbery Section is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect who is wanted for breaking into four residences at apartment complexes along Good Luck Road in the Lanham area.

The most recent residential robbery occurred this morning. No residents have been injured in any of these cases. A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Detectives released home surveillance video of one of the incidents.

On April 6, 2024, at approximately 6:55 am, the suspect is seen breaking in through a front door and moving throughout the apartment in the 9800 block of Good Luck Road.

Residents were at home at the time and asleep. The suspect ultimately fled without stealing any items.

Here are the recent incidents linked to the suspect:

Residential armed robbery (weapon implied): 9900 block of Good Luck Road – 04/08/2024 at 5:00 am

Residential armed robbery: 9800 Good Luck Road – 04/07/2024 at 5:50 am

Residential armed robbery (attempt): 9800 Good Luck Road – 04/06/2024 at 6:55 am

Breaking & entering: 9800 Good Luck Road – 04/04/2024 at 9:00 am

The preliminary investigation revealed that in each of these cases, the suspect appears to have entered the residences through an unlocked window or door.

The Prince George’s County Police Department has added additional patrols along Good Luck Road. Community Engagement Unit officers are also canvassing the apartment complexes speaking to staff and residents on the importance of locking doors and windows.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Robbery Section detective may call 301-516-2830.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0019751.

