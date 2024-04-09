Commission on Public Health Announces Southern Maryland Listening Session

Maryland’s Commission on Public Health will hold a public listening session for Southern Maryland on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. in the Chesapeake Building located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown, MD.

This is the first in a series of five regional public listening sessions across the state. The next session will take place in Washington County on May 23; details to follow.

The Maryland General Assembly created the Commission on Public Health to review what public health agencies need to serve their communities. Commission members come from health departments, community and healthcare organizations, universities, and other local groups, as well as community volunteers.

The Commission is collecting information about the basic public health capabilities of state and local health departments and analyzing the state’s ability to respond to major public health challenges. The Commission will recommend improvements for public health departments in several areas, including:

the organization of public health departments

how the departments use information technology, exchange information with other organizations, and collect and report data

the people, funding, and contract processes departments need to do their work

how the departments communicate with and engage community members and groups

Members of the public are invited to attend the listening session in person and share their thoughts on any of the topics the Commission will report on. The meeting will be broadcast live on the St. Mary’s County Government’s YouTube Channel. The public may send in written comments through this online form. Comments made in person and through the form will be shared with the Commission on Public Health. This session, and others like it, will help the Commission identify opportunities to improve the delivery of public health services across Maryland.

Please ask for any accommodations from the St. Mary’s County Health Department by emailing [email protected] or calling 301-475-4330. Spanish interpreters will be available on-site.

For more information on the Maryland Commission on Public Health, please visit smchd.org/CommissionOnPublicHealth.