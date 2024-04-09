Public Invited to Attend Calvert – St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization (C-SMMPO) Council Meeting

The Calvert – St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization (C-SMMPO), the board that administers the transportation planning process in designated areas of Calvert and St. Mary’s County, will hold a council meeting on Monday, April 22, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Highway Conference Room at the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation office, located at 44829 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California.

This meeting is open to public attendance. Residents may also participate virtually, on zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87834072724 or phone to (301) 715-8592 (meeting ID: 87834072724).

The C-SMMPO Council meeting will include discussion and action on the Moving Forward 2050, Long-Range Transportation Plan & Transportation Improvement Program drafts. Residents may view these documents on the C-SMMPO website: www.calvert-stmarysmpo.com.

Comments on the Long-Range Transportation Plan and Transportation Improvement Program should be sent via email to [email protected]. Questions may be directed to Karly Maltby, Calvert–St. Mary’s MPO Administrator, with St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Land Use & Growth Management at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1507 or via email at [email protected]

About the Calvert – St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization: The Calvert – St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization is the designated policy board that administers the metropolitan transportation planning process, in partnership with federal and state transportation officials.

The map of the C-SMMPO is attached below. Every four years the C-SMMPO must update the Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) and Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). St. Mary’s County Government is collaborating with Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Calvert County to finalize updates of these plans during March 2024.

Learn more about the C-SMMPO at: www.calvert-stmarysmpo.com.

