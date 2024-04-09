Roadside Solicitation Ban Enacted in Calvert County

April 9, 2024

A law that would prohibit the roadside solicitation of money in Calvert County was passed by the Maryland General Assembly on Friday, April 5, 2024. If signed by the Governor, the law will take effect on October 1, 2024.

The legislation makes it unlawful for any person to stand in a roadway, median, or intersection and solicit money or donations from the occupants of a vehicle.

Violators will face a maximum punishment of 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

The legislation was introduced by the Calvert County delegation to the General Assembly (Senators Jackson and Bailey; Delegates Fisher, Long and Morgan) and supported by the Board of County Commissioners and the State’s Attorney. A similar law is already in effect in Charles County.

