NAS Patuxent River Regrets to Announce Passing of Firefighter Corey Porter

We are deeply saddened to share with you the untimely loss of our brother, Firefighter Corey Porter.

Firefighter Porter began his federal firefighting career with us at NAS Patuxent River Battalion of NDW, 12 April 2021, and from day one showed an eagerness for involvement and firemanship.

An ARFF and Aerial Apparatus Driver/Operator, FF Porter continually completed classes and obtained certifications towards his progression within the department, and was in the process of completing his Acting Truck Captain package.

Corey was a fireman’s fireman and well loved by everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him.

Arrangements will be shared as they become available. Please keep Corey’s family and loved ones in your thoughts.

