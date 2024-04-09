62-Year-Old Man Arrested After Armed Carjacking and High Speed Pursuit Through PG and Charles County

On Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at approximately 8:55 a.m., police responded to the Exxon Gas Station located at 15797 Livingston Road in Accokeek, for the report of a carjacking.

Police made contact with the victim on scene who advised that she was pumping gas when an unknown suspect arrived on foot at the next pump and approached. The suspect had his hand covered by a jacket as if he were concealing a gun and said, “get away from the car.”



The victim stated that her two juvenile children were in the car and she was in fear for their safety because it appeared that suspect was armed with a gun. The suspect and the victim struggled until the victim’s children were able to safely exit the vehicle. The suspect then entered the victim’s vehicle and pulled away with the gas nozzle still attached.

The suspect then stopped in front of the gas station entrance where the victim was standing, rolled down the window, and then exited the gas station parking lot in the victim’s black 2018 Kia Sorento bearing Maryland registration plates.

Shortly after dispatch, investigators arrived on the scene learned that her son’s Apple iPhone was in the vehicle when it was taken and she was able to see the active location which was showing at the Wawa in Waldorf, at the intersection of Berry Road and Western Parkway.

Investigators responded to that location and located the victim’s vehicle being occupied by one individual where they maintained a visual of the vehicle until it entered Prince George’s County on Berry Road. A pursuit was authorized which ultimately ended back in Charles County.

U.S. Park Police Helicopter Eagle 1 responded and assisted along with Charles County Deputies who set up multiple sets of spike strips near Berry Road and Western Parkway.

Police recovered video surveillance from the Exxon gas station that confirmed the person who was seen driving the vehicle was the same person who was apprehended.

The suspect, identified as Francis Jerome Hicks age 62 of no fixed address. Hicks is being held on a no bond status and has been charged with the following.

Armed carjacking

Carjacking

Robbery

Assault 1st degree

Assault 2nd degree

Unauthorized removal of motor vehicle

Rogue and Vagabond

Firearm Use/Felony/Violent crime

Theft $1,500 to under $25,000