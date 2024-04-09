State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling Announces Plans for 40th Annual Project Graduation

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling proudly announces plans for the 40th Annual Project Graduation to celebrate the St. Mary’s County Class of 2024 high school graduates.

In 1984, then State’s Attorney Walter Dorsey first established Project Graduation to provide students with a safe and fun way to recognize graduates’ achievements, while also abstaining from alcohol and drugs.

Forty years later, Project Graduation continues to be a successful collaboration between the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, St. Mary’s County high schools, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, St. Mary’s County Government, St. Mary’s County Rescue Squads, St. Mary’s County Health Department, Optimist Clubs of St. Mary’s County, and numerous volunteers.

This year’s Project Graduation dates are scheduled for May 28th to May 31st, with designated high schools celebrating as follows:

May 28th, 2024 – Chesterton Academy, King’s Christian Academy, Leonard Hall Jr. Naval Academy, and St. Mary’s Ryken

May 29th, 2024 – Chopticon High School

May 30th, 2024 – Leonardtown High School

May 31st, 2024 – Great Mills High School

Graduating seniors and their guests will experience an all-night celebration at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River with free food, music, and the following activities:

Bowling

Escape room

Basketball

Obstacle course

Swimming

Movies

Gaming trailer

Volleyball

Bungee run

High school seniors will receive additional information directly from their school regarding how to register for the event.