NAS Patuxent River Moves to 100% ID Checks at Gates

NAS Patuxent River has instituted a 100 % ID check policy for all personnel entering the base. While the Trusted Traveler Program remains in effect, all vehicle passengers must present valid state or federal government ID in order to gain entry to the base.

This is an added security measure intended to protect the personnel and assets of NAS Patuxent River. NAS Pax River appreciates the patience of our mission partners and community while we maintain safety on the installation.

Fore more information about base access, visit https://ndw.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAS-Patuxent-River/About/Visitor-Information/Base-Access/ or call the Pax River Visitor Control Center at (301) 342-3231.

