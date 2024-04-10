23-Year-Old Waldorf Man Found Deceased in Talbot County

The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the death of a man found in his vehicle yesterday morning along Maryland Route 328 in Easton, Maryland.

On Monday, April 8, 2024, at about 9 a.m., a uniformed deputy with the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in the area of Maryland Route 328 and Fox Road. The deputy noticed a dark color Ram truck stopped on the westbound shoulder and the deputy pulled behind the vehicle to check on the occupants.

The deputy noted there was a single occupant in the driver’s seat but they were not responding to the deputy. Believing the person may be having a medical event, the deputy forced entry into the vehicle and discovered the person was deceased.

The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene to assume the investigation and it is on-going at this time. Maryland Route 328 was partially shut down for several hours however the road has since re-opened.

There is no danger to the public as a result of this incident. Investigators believe, based on evidence in the vehicle, the deceased took his own life.

The deceased has been identified as a 23-year-old male from Waldorf, Maryland however his identity will not be released until next of kin has been notified. The deceased will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Maryland State Police Easton Barrack, Maryland State Police Crime Scene Unit, Maryland State Highway Administration and Talbot County Department of Emergency Services. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 410-822-1020.