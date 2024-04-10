St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Another Occupied Residence Shot Up in Lexington Park

At approximately 11:05 p.m., on Monday, April 8, 2024, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Wilcutt Street in Lexington Park, for a report of shots fired into a residence.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) responded, and the subsequent investigation revealed an unknown individual or individuals discharged a firearm multiple times from the roadway, striking the occupied dwelling; no one within the home was injured.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Sergeant Austin Schultz at 301-475-4200, ext. 1953, or by email at [email protected].

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.