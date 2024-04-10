Maryland State Police Vehicle and a Motorcycle Involved in a Motor Vehicle Collision in Lexington Park

April 10, 2024

On Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at approximately 10:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Buck Hewitt Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision involving a Maryland State Police vehicle and a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find both vehicles in the roadway with the motorcyclist reporting minor injuries.

The Maryland State Trooper and single occupant of the motorcycle denied transport.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.



This entry was posted on April 10, 2024 at 12:10 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Accident Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.