Maryland State Police Vehicle and a Motorcycle Involved in a Motor Vehicle Collision in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at approximately 10:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Buck Hewitt Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision involving a Maryland State Police vehicle and a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find both vehicles in the roadway with the motorcyclist reporting minor injuries.

The Maryland State Trooper and single occupant of the motorcycle denied transport.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

