April is Autism Awareness Month – Join us at the Rev’d Up for Autism Car Show and Autism Awareness Event

Did you know autism now affects 1 in 36 children? Boys are four times more likely to have autism than girls. About 40% of children with autism do not speak. Additionally, the rate of autism has steadily grown over the last twenty years.

Our friends and neighbors with autism and other intellectual & developmental disabilities are welcomed members of our community!

We ask everyone to join us on April 21 at the Charles County Courthouse parking lot for LPPD’s Second Annual Autism Awareness Event.

Join us for the Rev’d Up for Autism Car Show, also on April 21, 2024.

Car Show Timing: Sunday April 21, 2024 10am – 2pm, Registration for cars starts at 9am

Car Show Address: Charles County Courthouse, 11 Washington Ave La Plata, MD 20646

Contact us at 301-934-1500 or [email protected] or [email protected]

There is still time to register your vehicle. Please visit the link HERE.

