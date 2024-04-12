Charles County Drug Task Force Recovers Firearms and Large Quantities of Drugs

On April 9, 2024, detectives assigned to the Charles County Drug Task Force (CCDTF), with assistance from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Neighborhood Enforcement Team, K9, and Animal Control, served a search warrant relating to a drug investigation at an address in the 2600 block of Academic Court in Waldorf, and at a business in the 8000 block of Matthews Road in Bryans Road.

During the search, investigators recovered two handguns, an assault rifle in pistol form, an AK-style assault rifle in pistol form, high-capacity drum magazines, extended handgun magazines, numerous rounds of ammunition, body armor, cocaine fentanyl, and approximately 497 grams (half a kilogram) of heroin.

The suspect, Nathan Robert Templeton, age 58, of Waldorf, was arrested on the scene.

Templeton was charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs, illegal possession of firearms by a convicted felon, and numerous other related charges and is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

CCDTF Officer Clements of the La Plata Police Department is investigating.