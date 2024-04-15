UPDATE: Two Teens in Stolen Vehicle Arrested After Chasing and Shooting at Detective in his Unmarked Police Vehicle

UPDATE 4/14/2024: On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at approximately 11:06 hours, Detective Stokes, who is assigned to the Prince George’s County Police Department Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement (WAVE), notified Public Safety Communications using his agency issued radio that he was being shot at by a male in a white Cadillac CTS-V bearing Maryland temporary registration “T1048926” at the intersection of Crain Highway southbound at Trade Zone Avenue.

An authorized police pursuit was initiated on the vehicle until officers lost sight of the car in the area of Branch Avenue southbound at Kirby Road.

Major Crimes Division: Gun Crimes Unit investigators were notified and responded to the scene to assume investigative responsibility. The scene was processed, and evidence items were recovered, including three 9mm fired cartridge casings and one fired bullet.

Court documents state the investigators interviewed Detective Stokes, who is hereon referred to as the Victim, advised that he was conducting a stolen vehicle investigation in a parking lot of Elder Oaks Boulevard Bowie, when he located a white Cadillac CTS-V parked at that location. The Victim exited his unmarked, police-issued Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and took a photograph of the vehicles VIN.



As the Victim was taking a photo, the white Cadillac CTS-V’s engine started, the doors locked, and the driver’s window began to roll down, the Victim entered his unmarked vehicle and fled the area. While the Victim was attempting to flee the area, the white Cadillac CTS-V began to chase after the unmarked police vehicle through the apartment complex, at that point the suspect vehicle attempted to block in the detectives vehicle.

The Victim was able to successfully drive around the suspect vehicle and continue to try to flee away from them. The Victim advised that as he approached the red light at Crain Highway southbound at Trade Zone Avenue he heard multiple gunshots being fired at him and stated he ducked while inside his unmarked police cruiser and looked back at the white Cadillac CTS-V. At that time, he observed the driver’s window rolled down, a handgun pointed at his unmarked police cruiser, and the suspect holding the gun, sitting in the driver’s seat.

The Victim recognized the driver as Noreon Amir Ray Moody from his Maryland driver’s license photo and the previous investigation that the detective was conducting.

Investigators processed the Victim’s unmarked police cruiser. They located one defect in the lower passenger side of the cab, where a bullet hit the unmarked police cruiser but did not penetrate the vehicle.

Utilizing investigative databases, investigators were able to determine that the white Cadillac CTS-V bearing Maryland temporary license plate T1048926, which did not belong on the vehicle, was a 2016 white Cadillac CTS-V which was listed as stolen through the Pennsylvania State Police on December 30, 2023. Investigators utilized police databases and found the suspect had a Bowie address.

As a Fugitive Unit was conducting surveillance at an address in Clinton, they observed the Moody exit a residence and enter a 2014 brown Infiniti Q50. The Fugitive Unit along with the Auto Theft units followed the vehicle, maintaining constant visual surveillance on the vehicle until the area of Brooks Drive in Suitland, where they conducted a tactical block, taking the occupants, to include Moody into custody.

The vehicle was occupied three times: Noreon Amir Ray Moody age 19, Kyree Jaylen Banks age 22, and Xavier Caleb Webster Stewart age 19.

During a search incident to arrest of the Moody, members of the Fugitive Unit and Auto Theft Unit located a black backpack between the Defendants (Moody) legs. A search of the backpack, Fugitive Unit and Auto Theft Unit members located a black Glock 43x loaded with 8 rounds of live 9mm ammunition and 1 round of live 9mm ammunition in the chamber. Additionally, investigators recovered Cadillac car keys from the pocket of the Defendant (Moody). The Maryland Gun Center was notified and advised that the Defendant (Moody) is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to being under the age of 21. Additionally, units located an Autel Machine, which is used as a diagnostic tool to reprogram vehicle keys.

At the Major Crimes Division- Gun Crimes Unit, Stewart waived his Miranda Rights and provided a statement admitting to his involvement in the shooting of Det. Stokes.

Specifically, he advised Moody was driving the involved Cadillac corroborating Det. Stokes` statement regarding the chase and advised the Defendant (Moody) fired multiple shots in the direction of Det. Stokes. Stewart admitted to being in the car for over two days prior to the shooting and present at the time the vehicle was discarded and admitted to knowing that Moody cannot afford a vehicle like the Cadillac CTS-V due to not having the income to pay for it.

Moody invoked his Miranda rights and did not provide a statement.

Prince George’s County Police Department Firearms Examination Unit performed a direct microscopic comparison of four fired cartridge casings recovered at the crime scene in the 600 block of Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro, and the recovered firearm, a black Glock 43x with serial number (AGFN206) loaded with 8 rounds of live 9mm ammunition and 1 round of live 9mm ammunition in the chamber.

Examiners determined the two ammunition components recovered from the firearm and the crime scene were fired from the same Glock 43x. On April 10, 2024, at approximately 8:19 p.m., a residential search and seizure warrant was executed and items of evidentiary value were recovered to include one extended magazine containing 30 9mm luger rounds.



Please refer to case number 24-0020536.






