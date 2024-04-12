St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ Pre-Kindergarten 4 Application

St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) will begin to accept Pre-Kindergarten 4 Applications on Thursday, April 11, 2024. The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future allows for families with children who are 4 years old on or before September 1, 2024, to apply for full-day Pre-Kindergarten.

All families are welcome to apply; however, income is the primary qualifier for eligibility. Families with an annual income at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) or families that are experiencing homelessness are deemed income eligible and will be accepted first. All applications will be screened and identified on a System of Tiers.

2024-2025 Blueprint Tier I Tier II Tier III Federal Poverty Level (FPL) < 300% 301 – 600% > 601% Income eligible Over income/Waitlisted

and

: Children who are identified as a multilingual learner, where English is not the home language, and/or children with a current Individualized Education Plan (IEP)/ Individualized Family Service Plan (IFSP),the annual family income is between 301-600% of the Federal Poverty Level may be admitted.

Families with an annual income that exceeds 301% FPL, are placed on the over income/waitlist. Families are advised to seek alternate options to meet their childcare needs should seat capacity be filled. After October 1, 2024, depending on available seats and school location, waitlisted families may be contacted in rank order and offered a seat where available.

Families must submit the required documents with the application. Required documents are:

Proof of Birth (Birth Certificate, Valid and un-expired Passport/Visa, Physician’s Certificate, Baptismal/Church Certificate, or Birth Registration)

Proof of Residency (Deed, Mortgage, Rental Agreement/Lease, Current Property Tax Bill, or Current Utility Bill) (PO Box is not acceptable)

Income Verification (2023 W-2, or three (3) recent consecutive pay stubs. Additional income sources include Child Support, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA), Social Security Benefits (SSA), Social Security Insurance (SSI) or Medicaid)

The SMCPS website, www.smcps.org, has information and guidance for completing the 2024-2025 Pre-Kindergarten Application. You may also contact us using the helpdesk form, call 301-475-5511 ext. 32285, or email Mrs. Charlottis Woodley, Director of Parent & Family Engagement, at [email protected]. Spanish language assistance is available.

There are also resources available to facilitate connections to high-quality childcare: The Promise Resource Center at 240-258-2288, the MSDE Childcare Finder, and the SMCPS’ Judy Center Early Learning Hubs at 301-863-4068.